Robert Eugene Stevens, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Maumee, Ohio. He was born on October 13, 1925 in Adams Township (Lucas County) Ohio to Philip and Katherine (Fernyak) Stevens.



Bob was a 1943 graduate of Macomber High School. He married Dorothy Grace Sherwin on May 8, 1948. The were married for 70 years.



Bob worked at Libbey-Owens-Ford in the research department for 29 years, retiring in 1982. He loved walking, camping, sailing, boating, yard work and especially woodworking. He sang with the Seaway Commanders Barbershop Chorus for 20 years. He and his wife, Dorothy, also volunteered with Mobile Meals for many years. They were members of Apostolic Christian Church in Toledo.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; and sister, Thelma.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Philip (Claudia) Stevens; daughters, Patricia (Larry) Boone, Nancy (Tom) Schreiber and Barbara Kihm. Also surviving are his beloved 9 grandchildren: Andrew and Leanne Stevens, Nolan, Austin and Evan Schreiber, Julia (Mike) Bregenzer, Anna (Austin) McIlwain and Elizabeth and John Kihm.



A special thank you to all of Bob's compassionate caregivers.



Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church, 3011 Marvin Ave, Toledo, OH. Burial will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park, 6832 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH.



