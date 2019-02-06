Robert F. Baugh, M.D.



Robert F. Baugh, M.D., age 87, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away at Genesis in Sylvania on February 2, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1931, to Albert and Viona Baugh in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1949, after which he honorably served our country in the United States Air Force, and during the Korean War, during which he was shot down and wounded. After being honorably discharged, Dr. Baugh attended Wayne State University for his undergraduate studies and medical school. He then practiced family medicine in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Baugh was also a volunteer physician during the Vietnam War. All who knew him, knew of his love of God, country, and service.



After meeting the love of his life, Ardrea Ann, they moved to Monroe, Michigan and finally settled in Lambertville, Michigan to raise a family. Dr. Baugh was double board certified in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine, having opened his own practice, and later working at various hospitals throughout southeastern Michigan and northwest Ohio. Although the number of lives he touched will never be known, his patients and the practice of medicine were his passion. Dr. Baugh cherished his nurses and staff, especially his "MCO girls," without which he said he could never do his job. Those that worked with Dr. Baugh knew he was always the first with a kind word and a hug. He believed that there were no mistakes in life, but instead an opportunity to learn. His quick wit and humor touched all those who worked with him and loved him. Dr. Baugh was an advocate for top-notch patient care, dignity, and compassion. He always reminded his girls to give back to the community, and to be the voice for those that didn't have a voice of their own, especially veterans and the mentally ill.



In his spare time, Dr. Baugh enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, which included the family's many animals. He was the best "Horse Show Dad," never caring whether any ribbon was won, only that his girls did their best and had fun. Dr. Baugh loved the outdoors and could always be found taking a walk through the woods, tending to his beautiful flowers, or feeding the wildlife. He was a lifelong academic and avid reader. Dr. Baugh firmly believed in learning something new every day. Throughout his life, he excelled in athletics and academics. Dr. Baugh believed that no matter what you undertook in life, you should do it to the best of your ability, and that everyone should be a well-rounded student of life.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Ardrea Ann; daughters, Christelle (Kelly) and Celeste; siblings, Diane, Jerry, and Ricky; as well as many extended family members; dear friends (especially Ray and Shorty), and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son, Robert Devere Baugh.



Dr. Baugh's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sylvania Ohio, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560. A private burial with military honors will occur at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, any expressions of sympathy or contributions may be made in Dr. Baugh's memory to the of Northwest Ohio. The family wishes to especially thank the physicians, nurses, and staff at University of Toledo Medical Center, Genesis in Sylvania and Heartland Hospice for their outstanding care of Dr. Baugh. A special request from Dr. Baugh's family is that you spread kindness, give of yourself, and touch as many lives as you can, as Dr. Baugh so unselfishly did throughout his life.



