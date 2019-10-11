|
Robert F. (Bob) Beery, Jr.
Robert (Bob) F. Beery Jr., age 88, went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. His brother Richard; daughter, Deborah Braun (Donald); and stepdaughter, Debbie Christoff predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joanne; sons, Tim (Wendy) and Jeff (Corinne); daughter, Connie Murray (Bill); stepsons, Allen Nissen (Karen) and Eric Nissen (Laura); 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He worked for Prudential Insurance and worked over 40 years for multiple realty firms in the Toledo area.
The family thanks Monclova Road Baptist Church for their visits, cards, prayers, and support over the years. We also thank all the staff and residents at Kingston, Wolfcreek, and ProMedica Hospice for their care, love and friendship. Bob enjoyed making people laugh.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Monclova Road Baptist Church.
God, we thank you for the gift of life, the joy and love of knowing you and your beautiful creation, the love of family and friends, and most important the gift of eternal life through a relationship with your son, Jesus Christ.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019