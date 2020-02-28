|
|
Robert F. Burger
Robert F. Burger, age 85, of Toledo, OH passed away at home on February 24, 2020, He was born on July 9, 1934 in Walbridge, Ohio to Raymond and Gertie (Vander Vlucht) Burger.
Bob had a long and varied career starting with the Army, which he made his mother sign him into at 17. After serving in the Army overseas during the Korean War, he then transferred home and served in the reserved forces for an additional seven years. He worked for Libby Owens Ford and Driggs Dairy for a time and worked for his mom's family at Holland Window Cleaning and then went into business with his nephew, Donald Monroe, starting Suburban and Monroe Cleaning and Painting Service. His passion for cleaning then transferred to NIFTI, Inc, where he was the executive director for many years and worked with many neighborhood groups within the City of Toledo. Bob was also named a deputy registrar for the State of Ohio and with his wife as manager, ran Burger License Agency in the east side of Toledo. Robert was then asked to join the City of Toledo and became the City Commissioner of Neighborhood Revitalization, he retired from the City of Toledo.
His true passion, besides telling a good tale, was keeping the City of Toledo clean. He was a true neighborhood organizer and helped start the River East Associates, becoming the first president and was also a founding member of the River East Economic Revitalization Corporation. He was also a founding member the East Toledo Community Organization, where he was its first president. He also served as a president and member of VFW (2510), the Arthur Daly American Legion Post 334 and was a 32nd degree Mason. Bob helped the City of Toledo start the environmental court. He won many awards in his neighborhood clean-up pursuits such as helping NIFTI, Inc become one of America's 100 Points of Light by President Bush, being recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record and the Honorable Marcy Kaptur as "Mr. Neighborhood", being given the key to the City of Toledo, being given a Jefferson Award by the American Institute of Public Service and having a portion of Starr Avenue in Toledo, Ohio named after him.
Robert is survived by the love of his life: Antonia (Thomas); his children, Rebecca Bauerschmidt; Catherine (David) Obert; Pamela (Joseph) Roman; Christine (Michael) Creque; Erich; and Wendy (Stephen) Hottmann. His grandchildren, Justin Merillat, Angela Obert, Maria Roman, Jose' Roman, Christina (Travis Williams) Vargas, Michelle (Kyle) Andrews, Andrew Rybka, Stephen Hottmann, and Jacob Hottmann and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerry (Jerry) Kline, Doris (the late Glenn) Levy, Joyce (the late Delmont) Hosley, and Donna (the late Ronald) Oatley. He was preceded in death by first wife, Jane (Norman); mother and father, Raymond and Gertie, step-father Rev., Dr. Glenn McKinney; brothers, Raymond, Jr., Rolland, John and sisters, Mary Monroe, Ruth Wescott, Joanne Zunk and Carolyn Burger.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Freck Funeral Chapel.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020