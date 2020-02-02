|
|
Robert F. Hadley, Jr.
Robert Francis Hadley, Jr., age 76, of Erie, MI, died January 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born June 26, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Robert Sr. and Helen (Carey) Hadley. Bob graduated from the University of Lowell (MA) and worked in the early 1960's as a mechanical engineer in the auto industry under Lee Iacocca. His entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to start High Tech Packaging in 1986. His Toledo company would grow to over 400 employees and had a 30-year run. Bob enjoyed occasional trips to Europe, the Toledo Opera, golf, and had an appreciation for classic cars and Formula 1 racing. He also loved talking politics (he was involved at the local level) and Donald Trump.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert M. Hadley and Sean (Elizabeth) Hadley; grandchildren, Kyle, Alexa, Connor and Grace; and stepdaughter, Alia Alozaibio. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Gable.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020