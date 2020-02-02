The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue,
Temperance, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hadley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Hadley Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Hadley Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Hadley, Jr.

Robert Francis Hadley, Jr., age 76, of Erie, MI, died January 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born June 26, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Robert Sr. and Helen (Carey) Hadley. Bob graduated from the University of Lowell (MA) and worked in the early 1960's as a mechanical engineer in the auto industry under Lee Iacocca. His entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to start High Tech Packaging in 1986. His Toledo company would grow to over 400 employees and had a 30-year run. Bob enjoyed occasional trips to Europe, the Toledo Opera, golf, and had an appreciation for classic cars and Formula 1 racing. He also loved talking politics (he was involved at the local level) and Donald Trump.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert M. Hadley and Sean (Elizabeth) Hadley; grandchildren, Kyle, Alexa, Connor and Grace; and stepdaughter, Alia Alozaibio. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Gable.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now