(News story) Robert F. Heider, a 35-year teacher at Woodward High School, after a notable career as a student-athlete at Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, died Sept. 6 in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. He was 75.
Mr. Heider, who lived in the East Toledo house where he grew up, had coronavirus and suffered a pulmonary embolism, his brother, Ron Heider, said.
He retired in June, 2003, from Woodward, the only place he taught, just one of the ways he showed loyalty.
"He was my friend, and once he's your friend, he's your friend," said Bob Lengel, a retired Woodward dean of boys who played football with Mr. Heider at Waite.
Mr. Heider taught physical education, health, and biology. He was an assistant basketball and football coach. And he had lunchroom duty.
"At over 6 feet tall, with a buzz cut and linebacker build, Mr. Heider's appearance is usually the only show of force he needs, even while working his lunchroom 'bouncer' shifts, when students can get notoriously rowdy," Blade staff writer Tad Vezner wrote in 2003.
His brother said: "He was good around kids, and he always had time for them. He would take the time to talk with them."
He could roll with students' end-of-year pranks. For an end-of-career prank, 25 desks, four cabinets, and two tables were piled 10 feet high, nearly blocking his classroom doorway.
"They'll get me while they can," Mr. Heider said to The Blade in 2003. "Sometimes these kids are a little too comfortable with me."
Students remembered him, and not just for his in-class hot pepper-eating challenge. One, in the online obituary guestbook, wrote, "He seemed to have boundless energy and optimism, and always believed his students had infinite potential to succeed in whatever they chose to do." Another wrote, "He always made you feel important and made us laugh."
He was born April 3, 1945, to Kathryn and Elmer Heider. At Waite, he played football and basketball and was a high jumper. He was a 2004 inductee to the school's athletic hall of fame.
One of his proudest football moments came in 1961 during the first football meeting of Waite and Clay High School of Oregon, his brother said. Mr. Heider, a defensive end, intercepted a pass and returned the ball 78 yards for a Waite touchdown.
At Waite, he was co-captain of football and basketball squads, with All City honors in football and an honorable mention as a basketball forward.
He was recruited to BGSU by legendary coach Doyt Perry and was part of 1964 and 1965 Mid American Conference championship teams.
"He probably has the best hands on the team," Bob Gibson, Mr. Perry's successor as coach, told the BG News in October, 1965.
"He has real good moves," Mr. Gibson told the student newspaper, "although he isn't overly blessed with speed. He's the type of ballplayer who gives you 100 percent at all times."
Mr. Heider received a bachelor's degree in education in 1968. He continued to follow BGSU athletics, particularly women's basketball.
He did not marry or have children, but was close to his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was accomplished in fishing Lake Erie or the waters of the Upper Peninsula and taught the next generation.
"They all still love him. He had a quick a sense of humor, a quick turn of phrase," his brother said. "He could come up with some corkers, without thinking of them."
Surviving are his sisters Joyce Schafer and Carol Wilson and brother, Ron Heider.
There will be no visitation or services, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee, or the Falcon Club's scholarship and success fund in care of the BGSU Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.