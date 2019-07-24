Robert F. Romaker



Robert F. Romaker, 93, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born September 11, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward F. and Cecilia C. (Drummer) Romaker. He graduated from Milton Township High School in 1943. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Marines as a Corporal in World War II in the 13th Marine Regiment; was with the 5th Marine Division at the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 and with the occupation forces in Japan. Robert married Lois Jean "Teeny" Dunn on June 4, 1949 in Custar, Ohio and they have shared 70 years together.



Robert was a life member of the Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of the Marine Corps Association and the 5th Marine Division Association. He was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg.



Along with his wife, Lois, he is survived by his three children, David (Florence) Romaker, Jerry (Sharel) Romaker and Rosemary (Mark) Mantor; six grandchildren, David (Dana) Jr., Kyle, Brandon, Morgan, Nathan and Cassandra; five great-grandchildren, Dean, Addison, Jane, Brett and Jacobi and two brothers, Edward and Richard Romaker. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jane, his parents and two sisters-in-law, Stefania and Doris Jeanine.



Friends will be received Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019