(News story) Robert F. Romaker, who as a Marine in World War II served at the Battle of Iwo Jima and for decades honored the fallen in ceremonies and parades, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. He was 93.



The Perrysburg resident had congestive heart failure and metastasized prostate cancer, son Jerry said.



Mr. Romaker, who was a Marine Corps corporal, reliably participated in Perrysburg Memorial Day events, including the 2019 ceremony.



At the 2015 event in Fort Meigs Cemetery, after the annual parade, Mr. Romaker asked attendees to look at the U.S. flag. Its red, white, and blue "should be on the soul of every true American," he said.



He also spoke about his experiences and military service in public settings, including to delegates of the American Legion Buckeye Boys State in the years it was held at Bowling Green State University.



"He thought it important to share, to keep the memories alive of those we lost," his son Jerry said. He wanted people not to forget "what paid for their freedom," son David said. "He didn't want that to get away."



He was born Sept. 11, 1925, to Cecilia and Edward Romaker and grew up in Wood County's Milton Township. He was a 1943 graduate of the township high school and enlisted in the Marines. His older brother, Edward, was already in the Marines and fought in the battle to take Saipan.



Mr. Romaker was a radio operator who was assigned to an artillery group for the landing at Iwo Jima.



"The first day, I was a machine gunner on a landing craft," Mr. Romaker told The Blade in 2012. "I spent 30 hours on that landing craft. Didn't even get off it until the next day."



He and two other men spent the night bailing water after shrapnel hit their craft. They eventually made it back to their ship and onto the island.



Four days after U.S. forces came ashore, he witnessed from a distance the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi. His recollection of that iconic event, as recorded by Way Public Library, became part of a 2013 National Geographic documentary.



After VJ day, he was part of U.S. occupation forces in Japan.



In civilian life, he worked in research and development for Owens-Illinois Inc. His projects included rooftop solar collectors and specialized glass for large telescopes. For 33 years, until December, 2018, he worked for SecurePak, testing the firm's equipment that measures the force that caps and lids on commercial products can withstand.



He was working 10-15 hours weekly when he retired.



"He would joke it was his time to get out of the house and still contribute to society - and he felt it kept him in better health," his son Jerry said.



He was a member of Perrysburg American Legion Post 28, the VFW, the Marine Corps Association, and the Fifth Marine Division Association.



He was a member of St. Rose Church, Perrysburg.



Surviving are his wife, the former Lois Jean "Teeny" Dunn, whom he married June 4, 1949; sons, David and Jerry; daughter, Rosemary Mantor; brothers, Edward and Richard; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, where funeral services are to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019