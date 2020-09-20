1/1
Robert F. Solon
1942 - 2020
Robert F. Solon

Robert F. Solon, age 78, of Toledo passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in his home. He was born March 12, 1942 in Toledo to Kevin and Elizabeth (Miller) Solon. Bob was a life insurance agent with Savage and Associates for many years. After retirement he went to work for Knot and Rope Supply in Perrysburg as a knot tyer. He enjoyed geocaching, his dog, Geo and especially his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Pattie Solon; and brother, Kevin Solon. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Madonna Thayer; children, Rob Solon, Jr., Larry Thayer, Christine (Jim) Pollard, Connie (Terry) Bee and Chad Solon; 6 grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Dan Lamey) Solon.

There will be no services or visitation but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) assisted the family and condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
