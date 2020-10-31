MARION AND FAMILY, WE ARE SO SORRY TO READ ABOUT BOBS PASSING. SO MANY MEMORIES OVER THE YEARS. FARWELL LAKE FOR MANY YEARS. BEA AND WALLY GET TOGETHERS. AND SEEING YOU AND BOB AT THE DESK AT ST. ANNS WHEN WE TOOK MOM (JEANETTE) FOR TESTS OR VISITS. YOU ALWAYS ASKED ABOUT FAMILY. WE LOVE YOU ALL.

ED (EDDIE JOE) AND MARTY LEBOWSKY

ED LEBOWSKY

Friend