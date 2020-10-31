(News story) OTTAWA LAKE - Robert Fowler, whose decades-long career in auto sales relied on a no-pressure approach that won return business, died Sunday in his Ottawa Lake home. He was 94.
He had pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Marion Fowler.
Mr. Fowler retired in 2002 as general manager of George Ballas Buick in Sylvania Township. For years afterward, loyal customers who wanted to buy a new car from Ballas contacted Mr. Fowler to help them.
"He said he would like to help out as many as he could," his wife said.
He used a compassionate approach to customers across his career.
"He didn't do any pushing," his wife said. "He explained things to people."
His daughter Martha added: "People liked that approach. He had a lot of repeat customers."
One of those repeat customers - and for years after Mr. Fowler retired - was the late Herma Green, whose daughter, Marianne Ballas, owns the dealership.
"Bob just had a very mellow personality," Mrs. Ballas said. "He really loved his customers. He was a true human being. He wasn't a salesman."
Mr. Fowler started selling cars at Carroll Motor Sales in Sylvania after serving in the Navy during World War II and attending University of Toledo. Sales were slumping at the Buick dealership when George Ballas bought the business.
"Buick gave George two years to pull it out, or he was done," Mr. Fowler told The Blade in December, 2002, after Mr. Ballas died. The reimagined Buick dealership succeeded, and within two years, Mr. Ballas broke ground to relocate on the Central Avenue Strip in Sylvania Township.
Ballas Buick on Facebook paid tribute to Mr. Fowler: "When George Ballas bought the dealership in 1970, Bob came with the building. He quickly became known as 'Nugget,' because he was as good as gold."
Mrs. Ballas, who began at the dealership in 1971: "We had this bond of being the only two who were originals with the company."
The dealership will fly its flag at half-staff for a month in Mr. Fowler's honor, according to its Facebook post.
"He was a good man, and my heart is a little broken right now," Mrs. Ballas said.
Robert Kenneth Fowler was born Aug. 7, 1926, to Marie and Clayton Fowler. He grew up on Erie Street in Sylvania and was a graduate of the former Burnham High School.
He became a quartermaster aboard the USS Topeka in the Pacific during World War II. In later years, he took two Honor Flights to tour the war memorials in Washington.
After retiring, Mr. Fowler volunteered at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, recruited by his wife, who was a longtime Flower volunteer. He served as an escort, taking patients for X-rays and other procedures, and accompanying them when they were discharged.
He later volunteered at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital in West Toledo. He also was a long-term and faithful blood donor.
"He felt it was good to help people," his wife said.
He and his wife traveled the world - Germany, Italy, the former Yugoslavia - and took extensive bus trips across the United States, visiting Yellowstone National Park, Niagara Falls, Maine, Washington, and New York.
Surviving are his wife, the former Marion Majchszak, whom he married May 14, 1949; daughters, Martha Ahleman and Anne Scott; sons, Peter and Stephen Fowler; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass is to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, Sylvania, of which he was a lifelong member. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home. Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Church.
