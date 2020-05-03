Robert Frederick BarshelRobert F. Barshel, age 87, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. Bob was born April 10, 1933 in Toledo, the only child of Lester and Ethel (Churchill) Barshel. He spent much of his childhood with his paternal grandfather, Conrad, who was a builder and taught him about construction and real estate. Bob attended Ladyfield School for his elementary and middle school education and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1951. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1955 from the University of Toledo, graduating cum laude. Bob was an honorary member of the business fraternity, Beta Gamma Sigma and also a member of Pi Kappa Phi. He joined the ROTC as a college sophomore and was eventually offered a regular Army commission due to his hard work and dedication to the program. Bob was a company commander for the I-Troop of the 107th Armored Calvary which he helped grow into one of the largest company sized units in the National Guard of the United States. After completing his service in the National Guard, he worked at his father's business, Barshel Grocery, while he was pursuing his education. Bob believed that what he learned from his father and grandfather during his early years was an immeasurable asset in teaching him how to be a successful businessman.After graduating from UT, Bob worked at Henderson's Portion Pack in sales. He then began a career with Lamb Enterprises as Real Estate Manager. Mr. Lamb was a colorful character with a very large and diverse business. At Lamb, Bob received an invaluable opportunity to learn about people, real estate and business dynamics. His experiences there proved very useful to him throughout his real estate career. After four years with Lamb, Bob started a career at the University of Toledo in purchasing. He eventually left for a similar position with Washington Local Schools, from where he retired in 1983. Throughout Bob's professional life, he always had a large number rental properties and apartments which he carefully maintained for his tenants.Bob is survived by his children, Brenda A. Barshel, MD, Bradley Barshel, and Bryan (Kim) Barshel, CPA; and grandchildren, Kara, Kyle, Logan, and Kelsey.Visitation with strict social distancing requirements will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Due to the current restrictions, Bob will be privately laid to at Calvary Cemetery.The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in gratitude for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided to Bob.Online condolences may be shared by visiting