Robert Fuller Monti
1927 - 2020
Robert Fuller Monti

Robert Fuller Monti, age 93, a longtime resident of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living Marblehead. He was born March 17, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest of three sons of Attilio and Minnie (Sweet) Monti.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific in World War II, and attended Ohio University after the war. While attending Ohio University, he met Patricia Belle Richey and they married in September 1952 shortly after graduation. Bob and Patricia were parents of a daughter, Kimberly, and a son, James. The family moved from Barberton Ohio to Muskegon, Michigan and then settled in Toledo, and were early homeowners in the then new Crossgates neighborhood. Patricia passed away in 1988.

After a career that included working for Brunswick Corp. and Owen-Illinois, he started up and operated Handy Andy, a small business that provided handyman services for businesses and elderly customers for another 25 years. Bob was a 32 Degree Mason and a member of Barton Smith Masonic Lodge No. 613.

While visiting friends on Middle Bass Island, Bob became reacquainted with Marilyn Martin, formerly the school secretary at Crossgates Elementary where Bob's children had attended. They married on Middle Bass in 1992 and later built a waterfront cottage on the island. Together they enjoyed traveling, cruising, playing euchre and cribbage, kayaking, elder hosteling and spending time with family. Marilyn passed in 2013.

Walter Funeral Home on Glendale Ave is handling the funeral arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Victor L. Cody Scholarship Fund at Ohio University or St. Judes Research Hospital.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
