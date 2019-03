Robert G. "Bob", "Gus" Gstalder



Robert G. "Bob", "Gus" Gstalder passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at age 91, in Toledo, Ohio.



Bob was born on July 28, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Norbert and Florence (Quilter) Gstalder. Born and raised in East Toledo, Bob attended elementary school at Good Shepherd and went on to Central Catholic High School before joining the U.S. Navy and graduating from John Carroll University in 1950. He retired after 33 years with DuPont, living and working in Toledo, Ohio, Naperville, Illinois, and Harrison, Michigan.



Bob reminisced about his "idyllic" childhood in a close-knit family and valued the lifelong friendships he maintained from his early years. He played euchre and golf with his former classmates throughout his life. Bob had a passion for sports and was a valued member of the inaugural track teams for both his high school and college. He competed in the mile and half-mile runs. His baseball cronies nicknamed him "Citation" for his speed in running the bases. Bob was caring and inclusive, gathering others to join him in hiking, camping, playing cards, and celebrating special occasions.



Above all, Bob cared deeply for his wife, children and stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister, and many nieces and nephews. Bob treasured time spent with his adoring family. He was was well-loved and will be sorely missed.



Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia Bartholomew Zwayer Gstalder. He is also survived by his five children, Michael Gstalder, Mary Gstalder (James Stephen) Thrall, Susan (Eric) Grossman, Kitty (Gregory) Boudouris, and William (Janice) Gstalder; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Zigo, Katherine (Richard) Van Eck, Lisa (Matthew) King, Brian (Joanna) Boudouris, Kevin Gstalder, Sarah Boudouris, Colleen Gstalder, Ana (James) Burgoon, John Boudouris, and Jordan Grossman; and seven great-grandchildren, Max, Mia, Kaleb, Micah, Levi, Ellie, and Finn. Patricia Flint Gstalder Horen is the mother of his children. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack (Marilyn) Gstalder. He is also survived by his sister, Joan (Don) Welter of Columbus, Ohio and five stepchildren, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.



A private tribute to Bob's life and legacy will be planned at a later date.



Donations in Bob's memory may be made to your .



