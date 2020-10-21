1/1
Robert G. Johnson
1938 - 2020
Robert G. Johnson

Robert G. Johnson, age 82, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 9, 1938, to the late John Lawrence and Louise (Reusch) Johnson.

Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with family and friends at "Wholly Toledo" at Devil's Lake. He was a season ticket holder of 55 years for the Toledo Rockets Basketball Team and was an avid fan of the Central Catholic Fighting Irish, and a graduate of the Class of 1956. Robert was an employee at Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for 54 years. He was a loyal and devoted Catholic, and was a member of Regina Coeli parish in Toledo.

Left to cherish Robert's memory are his children, Jeffrey (Ann) Johnson, Ann (Andy Leonard) Johnson, Matthew (Tamara) Johnson; grandchildren, Robert, Stephen, Sarah, Alice, Parker, and Cooper; former spouse, Susan; siblings, Jack, Dick, Pat, and Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Don; sisters-in-law, Jeanne, Rita, and Becky.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, The Toledo Hospital, and Ebeid Hospice Residence of Sylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to The University of Toledo Athletic Program or Central Catholic High School.

Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300).

To share memories and condolences with Robert's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
