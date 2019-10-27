Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Robert G. "Bob" White


1931 - 2019
Robert G. "Bob" White Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" White

Robert G. "Bob" White, age 88, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1931 to Clark and Helen (Collins) White in Toledo, Ohio. Bob was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and attended Dennison University. Bob was a self-taught, talented drummer who played in various big-band and jazz groups throughout the Toledo area at all the formal dance halls and restaurants. Bob also was an instructor and provided lessons in drumming where he continued to share his passion and inspire others in the industry.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Susan (Archie) Stamm, Janet (Ron) Keller, Robert (Betty) White, Julie DuBois and Kelly White (Lee Valasek); grandchildren, Jacqueline (John) Arvanitis, Jennifer (Karl) Strauss, Matthew (Liz) Keller, Lucas (Kate) Keller, Jacob (Shaye) Keller, Ben DuBois, Madeline Szymanski and Maya Szymanski; great-grandchildren, Logan Clark and Aria Skye. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie "Marge" White and son, Kenneth White.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ToledoJazz.org, Toledo Jazz Orchestra P.O. Box 353123, Toledo, Ohio 43635 or to American Diabetes Association.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019
