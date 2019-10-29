|
(News story) Robert G. "Bob" White, a well-known Toledo drummer who played in big bands and jazz bands and taught drums, died Thursday in his Toledo home. He was 88.
He died in his sleep; he had Type 1 diabetes, his daughter, Kelly White, said.
Mr. White retired about 2000 after playing regularly for nearly 50 years in the Toledo area. During most of that time, he also gave private drum lessons.
Over the years, he had played with bands such as Swing Mania, the Hep Cats, Bob Rex Quartet, the Cakewalkin' Jass Band, and Ragtime Rick and the Chefs of Dixieland in major area restaurants and bars. He played with a variety of area musicians, including Hershey Cohen, Karen Wilcox, Gene Parker, Sam Miller, Claude Murphy, and Jim Gottron.
In retirement, Mr. White would sit in for other drummers – mostly on weekends – "anyplace that had jazz or big-band music," Ms. White said, adding that her father taught her how to play the drums when she was in the eighth grade.
His professional memberships included the Toledo Jazz Society.
"He was a very neat guy. Everybody liked Bob White, because his time on the drums was excellent. And he would not play too loud, he wouldn't drown everyone out, and he would listen to other musicians," said Jim Gottron, a piano player who said he and Mr. White had played "over 100 jobs together all over town":
"[And] he taught most of the drummers playing now in town. And some of those he taught are gone," Mr. Gottron said.
Said Ms. White of her father: "He liked big-band music and jazz. And everyone said that his timing [as a drummer] was impeccable... And his humor was as quick as his hands."
Mr. White was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Toledo to Helen and Clark White.
In 1949, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and later attended Denison University, a liberal-arts college in Granville, Ohio, for about a year, before he was diagnosed with diabetes.
While in college, he taught himself drums. He started playing at restaurants soon after that.
In 1952, he married Marjorie Russell. She died in 2016.
Along with his wife, Mr. White was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth White.
Surviving are are his son, Robert White; daughters, Susan Stamm, Janet Keller, Julie DuBois, and Kelly White; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Visitation will be from from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel.
The family suggests tributes to Toledo Jazz Orchestra or to American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 29, 2019