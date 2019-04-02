Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Zeller


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. Zeller Obituary
Robert G. Zeller

Robert G. Zeller, 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Robert was born on February 5, 1938 to John and Ester (LaCourse) Zeller in Toledo, OH. On June 21, 1965, Robert married Patricia Sabala in Bowling Green Ohio.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid sports fan and loved the University of Toledo, Ohio State, Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Pat; brother, David Zeller; nephews, David Zeller Jr., William Zeller, Jason Sabala; great niece, Macie Zeller, great nephews, David John Zeller III, Billy Zeller, Braden Zeller; brother-in-law, Jimmy Sabala; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Sabala.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2 pm- 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwood VFW or the UT Football Association.

Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now