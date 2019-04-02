|
|
Robert G. Zeller
Robert G. Zeller, 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Robert was born on February 5, 1938 to John and Ester (LaCourse) Zeller in Toledo, OH. On June 21, 1965, Robert married Patricia Sabala in Bowling Green Ohio.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid sports fan and loved the University of Toledo, Ohio State, Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Pat; brother, David Zeller; nephews, David Zeller Jr., William Zeller, Jason Sabala; great niece, Macie Zeller, great nephews, David John Zeller III, Billy Zeller, Braden Zeller; brother-in-law, Jimmy Sabala; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Sabala.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2 pm- 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwood VFW or the UT Football Association.
Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019