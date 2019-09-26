|
Robert H. Anteau
Robert Howard Anteau, 79, passed away at Ebeid Hospice on Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Toledo to Howard and Dorothy (Schuster) Anteau on November 20, 1939.
Bob graduated from Devilbiss High School (class of 1957), and The University of Toledo (class of 1962). During his college years, Bob worked for his Uncle Richard Anteau at Schorlings Market. He continued his employment there after graduating and purchased the store in 1980. Bob operated the Market until he ceased operation in 2016. He truly enjoyed his work and treasured the great customers and employees he had over the years.
Bob was a long time member of Hope Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Toledo Rocket Club and a supporter of the men's basketball team. Bob was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers during good years and bad. He enjoyed bowling, bicycling in Wildwood, fishing and swimming at the family cottage on Black Lake in Northern Michigan, and hosting holiday dinners for family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Anteau; nephew, Greg Anteau; niece, Christine Reynolds; and brothers-in-law's, James Thomas, Charles Thomas, and John Hirschle. In addition to his wife, Sue, who he married in 1965, he is survived by his children, Diane (James) Lavrich, Stephen Anteau; grandchildren and best buddies, Ryan and Sarah Lavrich; and his granddog, Burt. He is also survived by aunt, Sue (Marty) Marcus; sister, Carol (Rick) Torres; brother-in-law, Dan (Janet) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Sally Ryf, Janell Hirschle, and Nellie Thomas; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received on Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo, until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hope Lutheran Church or to a .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019