Robert H. Barton Jr., age 72, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Toledo, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 5, 1946, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Robert and Dorthy (Hinckley) Barton Sr.



Bob's early years were spent in Springfield, Ohio and he later attended Ohio University. Bob served his country in the US ARMY First Infantry Division 7th Cavalry Company D in Vietnam and Cambodia in 1968-1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star, an Oak Leaf Cluster and the Commendation Medal for Heroism along with other distinctions. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Bob went to work for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier and retired with over 30 years of service. One of Bob's lifelong passions was his music. His euphonium was a constant companion. He participated along with his father at the Henry Ford Museum in Civil War Band re-enactments. Bob enjoyed being an enthusiastic member of the Toledo Citadel Band and Maumee Community Band among others.



Bob is survived by his children, Rachel (Doug) Blake, Stuart (Audrea Hosch) Barton and Samantha Barton; grandchildren, Jessica Blake, Michael Blake, Stephen (Anna) Blake and Alexa Blake; great grandson, Cameron Squibb. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy (Gary) Calvert, Jeanne Barton, Nancy Barton, Kristy Barton and Jon Barton. His extended family includes his cousins, nieces, nephews and longtime friend Mark Heminger.



A military graveside service will take place at 11:45am on Monday, February 11, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Pickerington. Memorial tributes in Bob's name can be made to at stjude.org. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com



