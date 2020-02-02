|
Robert H. Holzhauer
Surrounded by his wife and sons, Robert Henry Holzhauer passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. He was born to Bernice (Bossler) and Henry Holzhauer on July 1, 1949. A 1967 graduate of Clay High School, he began a long career at LOF that fall. After his retirement in 2000, he joined the TESCO Company, retiring from that job in 2017. He was a lifelong resident of Oregon, OH and enjoyed playing softball for the church team. Diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2019, he put up a long fight with the help of the Cleveland Clinic. They involved him in several trials which, although they didn't bring him the cure we so wanted, may help others. He was a lifelong member of Eastminster United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. Bob was the official and unofficial House Chairman for most of his time on the Board and for many years cut the grass and shoveled the snow.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 45 years Jackie; sons Carl (Carolyn Prudhomme), Jim (Emily), David; grandchildren Anna and Elijah; and sister, SarahJane Holzhauer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Eastminster United Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Also, please consider registering to be a potential donor at bethematch.org – many others could be saved if they can find a match.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020