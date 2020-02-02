Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holzhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Holzhauer


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Holzhauer Obituary
Robert H. Holzhauer

Surrounded by his wife and sons, Robert Henry Holzhauer passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. He was born to Bernice (Bossler) and Henry Holzhauer on July 1, 1949. A 1967 graduate of Clay High School, he began a long career at LOF that fall. After his retirement in 2000, he joined the TESCO Company, retiring from that job in 2017. He was a lifelong resident of Oregon, OH and enjoyed playing softball for the church team. Diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2019, he put up a long fight with the help of the Cleveland Clinic. They involved him in several trials which, although they didn't bring him the cure we so wanted, may help others. He was a lifelong member of Eastminster United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. Bob was the official and unofficial House Chairman for most of his time on the Board and for many years cut the grass and shoveled the snow.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 45 years Jackie; sons Carl (Carolyn Prudhomme), Jim (Emily), David; grandchildren Anna and Elijah; and sister, SarahJane Holzhauer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Eastminster United Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Also, please consider registering to be a potential donor at bethematch.org – many others could be saved if they can find a match.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -