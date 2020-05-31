Robert H. "Bob" HoodJune 29, 1931 - May 28, 2020Bob Hood (age 88) of Maumee, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at StoryPoint Senior Living in Waterville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Bernadine "Buzz" Hood; and his stepdaughter, Patricia Hall Mickens. Bob is survived by his daughters, Pam McLeod and Amy Bartlett; son, Greg Hood; and two stepdaughters, Betty Hall Pool and Kathleen Hall Myers. Bob is also survived by six grandchildren, Jason DeCorte, Alexis McLeod, Sommer Himmelein, Aricka Schweitzer, Gregory Bartlett, and Joshua Baldwin; and 11 great grandchildren. Bob was born in Maryville, Tennessee and lived many years in Lyons, Ohio where he raised and trained Standardbred racehorses including his beloved Dr. Tom who won many prestigious pacing events. Bob was an accomplished pilot and loved telling stories about his Bonanza flying adventures.Bob worked in the excavation business for most of his career and later in the trucking business. He had many friends and enjoyed visiting with them throughout his life. Bob will be greatly missed.The family especially thanks Ginny King and Kevin Keller for their loving care and long-term friendship. The in-person gathering of family and friends will be delayed until July 14, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00P p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home at 5712 Main St. Sylvania, OH. Service will be at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 3000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences to