Robert H. Kosky



Robert H. Kosky, age 94, of Toledo, died peacefully on March 12, 2019 at his home. Born September 24, 1924 in Toledo to the late Henry L. and Mary A. (Klein) Kosky, Robert graduated from Macomber High School in 1943. He then served in the United States Army during World War II, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his return home in 1946, he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Robert spent his career as an accountant with various companies in the Toledo area, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, the American Legion and was an Eagle Scout. In his free time, Robert enjoyed gardening, yard work, woodworking and spending winters with his children and grandchildren in Florida.



Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia A. (Leichtweis) Kosky; children, Thomas and Mark Kosky and Jeanette (Allen) Khalili; grandchildren, Alexandra, Ryan and Robert Khalili; and sisters, Dorothy Karmol and Margaret Gurtzweiler.



Funeral services will 10:00 a.m., Monday. March 18, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Interment at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Toledo Area Humane Society.



