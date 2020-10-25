Robert H. KunkelRobert H. Kunkel of Temperance passed away October 11, 2020. He was born to Henry and Frances (Bach) Kunkel in 1939 in Toledo; he is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; brother, Bernard and daughter, Deborah (Kunkel) Cone. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Hilton) Burkey; son, Jeffrey (Brenda) Kunkel; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and brother, James (Candy) Kunkel. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or memorial.