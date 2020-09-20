1/1
Robert H. Kurfis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Kurfis

Robert Harold Kurfis, 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1928, in Northwood, Ohio, to Harold and Florence Kurfis. Robert was a graduate of Olney High School and worked as a glass cutter for L.O.F., retiring after 40 years of service. Robert was an avid bowler, playing in 3 leagues a week. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, working crossword puzzles, taking care of his yard and traveling.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jane Kurfis; daughter, Carolyn Karnes; son, Ken Kurfis; grandchildren, Chad, Kevin, and Kelly Karnes; nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kurfis and Helen Kurfis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard and Jim Kurfis and son-in-law, Christian Karnes.

With the current pandemic conditions, no services will be held. Private burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Ohio Living Hospice and the Toledo V.A. for all there care and comfort. Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Hixenbaugh
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Luann Kurfis
Family
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Rest easy Uncle Bob
Luann Kurfis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved