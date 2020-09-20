Robert H. KurfisRobert Harold Kurfis, 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1928, in Northwood, Ohio, to Harold and Florence Kurfis. Robert was a graduate of Olney High School and worked as a glass cutter for L.O.F., retiring after 40 years of service. Robert was an avid bowler, playing in 3 leagues a week. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, working crossword puzzles, taking care of his yard and traveling.Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jane Kurfis; daughter, Carolyn Karnes; son, Ken Kurfis; grandchildren, Chad, Kevin, and Kelly Karnes; nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kurfis and Helen Kurfis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard and Jim Kurfis and son-in-law, Christian Karnes.With the current pandemic conditions, no services will be held. Private burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Ohio Living Hospice and the Toledo V.A. for all there care and comfort. Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.