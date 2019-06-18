Major Robert H. Roadarmel



Major Robert H. Roadarmel, USAF retired, has slipped the surly bonds of Earth for the last time on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1932 at Riverside Hospital in Toledo to Bertrand and Ruby (Walker) Roadarmel. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School, with special studies in aeronautics. After graduation, he was employed by Meyers Aircraft in Tecumseh, MI constructing all metal airplanes before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and serving as an aircraft mechanic. In September of 1953, Bob was joined in marriage to Patricia Jean (Patton). He completed his pilot training in 1954 and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant before being stationed all over the globe, including Korea, Japan, England, Turkey, Spain, and Thailand. Bob was the 1000th person to fly mach 2, twice the speed of sound, in the B-58 Hustler, the world's first super-sonic bomber. Retiring as a Major in 1972, he began a second career at St. Charles Hospital until 1994. An active member of RiverPoint Ministries, Bob held many positions within the Church, such as Pastor Parish Chairman, Trustee Chairman, and Church Council Chairman. He also led the Church's youth group for 4 years and taught Bible study in his home for 14 years. His free time was spent traveling in his 5th wheel and repairing computers. Above all, Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia; children, Sandra (Terry) Satterthwaite, Steven Roadarmel, and Suzanne (Kevin) Gall; and grandchildren, Micah, Jeremiah, Spencer, and Kassidy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bud and Chuck; and infant sister, Emma Jean.



A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 22, at RiverPoint Ministries U.M.C., 2862 131st St. Toledo, OH 43611, preceded by visitation in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo (419)726-1583.



Memorial tributes may be given "in memory of Robert Roadarmel" to RiverPoint Ministries U.M.C. 2862 131st St. Toledo, OH 43611. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019