Robert H. "Bob" SadowyRobert H. "Bob" Sadowy, age 42, of Toledo, was called to our Lord on November 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. Bob was born September 22, 1978 in Toledo to Stanley and Elizabeth (Zielinski) Sadowy.Bob was an amazing big brother, devoted son and committed friend who loved the great outdoors especially fishing, camping and all creatures great and small. His artistic talents were brought out through sketches, photography and creative chainsaw carvings that truly inspired many. Bob's Polish heritage ran deep in his blood and was expressed through his incredible dancing abilities shown in the Echoes of Poland dance group. He was a dedicated and loving husband but by far his greatest creation and joy in life are his beautiful children that he loved so very much.Bob is survived by his wife, Abigail C. Sadowy; children, August Dreier, Tyrek "Ty" Sadowy, Phoebe Sadowy, Magdalena "Maggie" Sadowy, Krzysztof Sadowy, Zarek "Zak" Sadowy and Mary-Therese Sadowy; parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Sadowy; siblings, Mark Sadowy and Margaret (Mel) Stachura; niece, Sophia and nephew, Tyler.The family will receive guests Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500) where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St. Toledo. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Sadowy Family Memorial Fund for Bob's children via Premier Bank, 3426 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616.