Robert H. "Bob" Staller, Jr.
Robert H. "Bob" Staller, Jr., age 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday. August 23, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 15, 1953 to Robert Sr. and Esther Staller in Camden, New Jersey. Bob was employed with Hickory Farms for 32 years. He then went on to work for the Anderson's Market in Sylvania as the General Manager until they closed. Bob was an excellent cook, decorator, avid gardener, and enjoyed traveling. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Bob's cooking, jokes, smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Staller. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Robin Staller; children, Matt, Chris, Nick and Kristen (Jose Degollado) Staller; sisters, Carol (Robert) Yaksta and Donna (Scott) Woll; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 3 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Bob are asked to consider an Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019