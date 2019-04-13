Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3934 W Laskey Rd
Toledo, OH
Robert "Bob" Whaley, 89, of Temperance, MI, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Hickory Ridge of Temperance. Born October 6, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Herbert G. and Gail I. (Metz) O' Whaley. A 1948 graduate of Whitmer High School, he then served his country in both the U.S. Navy and U. S. Army during the Korean War. Bob married Patricia Hipsher on June 2, 1951. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2001. He then married Violet Bugbee on August 23, 2002. Bob was employed as a finish carpenter for Rudolph Libbe, retiring in 1994. He attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Toledo. Bob was a self taught woodcarver and enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, woodworking, and spending time in northern Michigan and in Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife, Violet; children, Phillip (Sandra) Whaley, Barbara (Peter) Sabo, Steven (Sandy) Whaley; step-children, Mary Brenkert, Jeanne Baumblatt, Rev. Robert (Gail) Bugbee and Brian (Jennifer) Bugbee; sister, Kate McAttee and Diana (Charles) Alexander; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ball; brother, William Whaley and infant son, Daniel.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3934 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43623. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 13, 2019
