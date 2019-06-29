Robert H. "Bob" Wolford



Robert H. "Bob" Wolford, 76, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. He was born December 27, 1942, in Newark, OH, the son of Robert M. and Dorothy Elise (Smith) Wolford. Bob was a 1961 graduate of Vermilion High School and received his Associate degree in Engineering Drafting from Stautzenberger Business College. He married Donna Irwin on November 30, 1973 and she survives. Bob was a purchasing manager at Owens Illinois retiring in 1999 and he previously worked at Haughton Elevator. While living in Toledo, Bob was instrumental in saving the Willis B. Boyer ore carrier and turning it into a museum ship in downtown Toledo. He also was involved with Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio for 17 years. He was a member of the Board of Directors for The Ohio State Alumni Club of Lucas County for over 15 years, helping to organize the OSU Marching Band stops in the Toledo Area. After retiring he and Donna moved to Port Clinton where they were the Dockmasters for their condo association. Bob recently worked for The Jet Express and WPCR Radio. He was a member of the Skip Duggan Antique Car Club (driving the Jet Express Car in parades), a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, Easter Bunny at Mon Ami and an avid Ohio State Fan.



Surviving are his wife, Donna; son, Jon (Jody Curtis) Wolford of Swanton, OH; grandchildren, Maura (Ian) Connor of Liberty Center, OH, A. J. Wolford of Swanton, OH; sister, Gayla (Craig) Smith of Norton Shores, MI; brother-in-law, John (Marlene) Irwin of Toledo, OH; nieces and nephews, Chris (Nicole) Smith, Amy (John) Loveland, John (Allison) Irwin II and Jennifer Trost. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Wolford.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, OH. Interment services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Wood County Ohio State Alumni Association or the donor's favorite charity to remember Bob. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .



Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019