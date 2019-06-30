Services Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser 1124 Fulton Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 (419) 732-3141 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser 1124 Fulton Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Wolford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert H. "Bob" Wolford

1942 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) PORT CLINTON - Bob Wolford, a retired purchasing manager who was influential in bringing the ship now known as the Col. James M. Schoonmaker to the banks of the Maumee River, died on Friday at his home in Port Clinton. He was 76.



He is believed to have died of a heart attack, said Donna Wolford, his wife of nearly 50 years.



Mr. Wolford was an engaged husband, father, and friend to many and had a hand in numerous community organizations, including Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio and the Ohio State Alumni Club of Lucas County. His drive to stay busy kept him active into retirement, when he co-anchored a local Internet radio show and when he and his wife, a retired teacher, picked up jobs working a dock and selling tickets in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, for the Jet Express ferries.



The day before he died unexpectedly, he worked a full shift on the island and enjoyed a dinner out with friends, his son, Jon Wolford, said.



"He lived life to the fullest until his last day," he said.



"He was a 'Let's have fun' kind of guy," Mrs. Wolford said. "He wanted to be on the go and he wanted to be doing something all the time."



Robert H. Wolford was born Dec. 27, 1942 to Robert and Dorthy Wolford in Newark, Ohio. He grew up in Granville and moved with his family as a teenager to Vermilion, Ohio, where he graduated from the local high school in 1961. He went on to obtain an associate's degree in engineering drafting from Stautzenberger College.



His professional career established him in Toledo, with two years at Prestolite Automotive, nearly 10 at Haughton Elevators, and the bulk of his working years at Owens-Illinois, from which he would ultimately retire as a purchasing manager in 1999.



He met his wife through mutual friends shortly before he moved to Owens-Illinois. They hit it off and married in three months, she recalled, on Nov. 30, 1973.



During his years at Owens-Illinois, through his role with the International Park advisory board, he advocated for the city to purchase a retired lake freighter and redevelop it into a floating maritime museum. When Float-A-Toledo organized to handle fund-raising and other details toward that effort in 1986, Mr. Wolford was named to the board.



Toledo purchased the retired freighter, then known as the Willis B. Boyer, in 1987, and Mr. Wolford volunteered to head the organization that would restore it to a tour-worthy condition, a role he recalled in remarks at a high school reunion. The ship spent years at International Park before it was rechristened in 2011 to its original name, the Col. James M. Schoonmaker, and moved a short distance to a wharf at the future National Museum of the Great Lakes the following year.



"I think he was proud of that, definitely," Jon Wolford said.



After Mr. Wolford retired in 1999, he and his wife moved to Port Clinton, where they became the dockmasters of their condominium association. In addition to their shifts with the Jet Express, which enabled them to enjoy plenty of time on Put-in-Bay and Kelleys Island, he co-hosted a local Internet radio show highlighting regional entertainment for WPCR. On the "Buck and Chuck Show," he was Buck, a nod to his well-known enthusiasm for the Ohio State Buckeyes.



He and friends in the area regularly traveled campus to tailgate before home games, his son said. Mr. Wolford was also involved in efforts every few years to bring the university's marching band to northwest Ohio, where they would perform a concert to raise money for scholarships. It was a favorite project for him, his son said.



Mr. Wolford's deep community connections ensured that his social circles were especially wide, as his family has seen reflected in numerous notes and comments from friends in recent days. His son also said that he was close with his two grandchildren, recalling that his father was as proud as he was at his daughter's wedding.



"He lived a full life," Jon Wolford said. "He did a lot of things he loved to do."



Surviving are his wife, Donna Wolford; son Jon Wolford; sister Gayla Smith, and two grandchildren.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Neidecker, LeVeck and Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton. Interment services will be held at a later date.



The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wood County Ohio State Alumni Association.



This is a news story by Nicki Gorny. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6133. Published in The Blade on June 30, 2019