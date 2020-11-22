Robert "Bob" HainerHeaven gained another angel – Bob (Robert) Hainer, 75 passed away on November 20, 2020 at Flower Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Bob met the love of his life in 1963 at Sylvania High School.Together for 57 years Bob and Cheryl created six beautiful children, Kelli (Tracey) Melchert, Robert (Ada) Hainer, Kevin Hainer (Brad Weising), Scott Hainer (Michael Wagner), Jon (Jodi) Hainer, Jason (Shelly) Hainer and his Buddy Boy (Mike Hainer). Along with 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving is his sister, Lori Smith.He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Virginia Hainer, his sister, Shirlene Roop and his grandson, Joshua Hainer.Bob took great pride providing for his family. Pops was best known for his love of racing, golfing and bowling with his children.Public viewing will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a service to follow. As said by his grandson "Heroes get remembered but legends never die!" Online condolences to