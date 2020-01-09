Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Robert Hall


1924 - 2020
Robert Hall Obituary
Robert Hall

Robert J. Hall, age 95 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Ebeid Hospice on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Cambridge Ohio on August 2, 1924 to his parents George and Viola Hall.

Robert was a longtime member of Mayfair Plymouth Congregational Church. Robert was in the Army Air Force during WWII and was enlisted in Air Force Reserve for 20 plus years. He was employed as an Industrial Specialist with the United States Federal Government, retiring in 1989.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Hall; his parents; 5 brothers; 2 sisters and 2 great granddaughters.

Robert is survived by his loving children, Karen (Lawrence) Koester, Sharon (Harold) Dobson, Sally (William) Lung and Michael Hall. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Robert will be at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd. (at Alexis) 419-473-1301 on Friday, January 10 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Robert's family would like to "Thank" Ebeid Hospice for their loving care of their Dad.

Online condolences for Robert's family may be given at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
