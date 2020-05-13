Robert Harry Bigelow
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Harry Bigelow

Robert Harry Bigelow, 56, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1964 to the late Robert D. and Shirley M. (Hofer) Bigelow in Toledo, Ohio.

He is survived by his brother, Brent H.B. (Karen) Bigelow of Catawba, NC; sister, Brenda M. (Robert) Schubert; nieces, Grayson M.E. Bigelow, Payton A.M. Bigelow, Courtney M. Schubert, and Mallory J. Schubert.

Bob graduated from Little Miami High School where he played football and was on the 1982 wrestling team that was recently inducted into the Little Miami High School Hall of Fame. He had a strong work ethic that served him well in his career as a farmer, operator at Johns Manville and then, following his grandfather's footsteps, he became a third-generation truck driver. Bob was a competitive horseman in his early years and then developed a lifelong passion for boating. He especially loved his little dog, Chase, that unfortunately died of cancer. Bob later found companionship with a new dog he named LJ and referred to as "Junior." Bob had a unique view of life and a sense of humor that made him enjoyable to be around and forged the many friendships he treasured. "Farewell Big Brother, Rest In Peace!" Brent.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

www.hannemanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
1460 West Wooster Street
Bowling Green, OH 43205
419-352-2171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved