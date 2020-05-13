Robert Harry BigelowRobert Harry Bigelow, 56, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1964 to the late Robert D. and Shirley M. (Hofer) Bigelow in Toledo, Ohio.He is survived by his brother, Brent H.B. (Karen) Bigelow of Catawba, NC; sister, Brenda M. (Robert) Schubert; nieces, Grayson M.E. Bigelow, Payton A.M. Bigelow, Courtney M. Schubert, and Mallory J. Schubert.Bob graduated from Little Miami High School where he played football and was on the 1982 wrestling team that was recently inducted into the Little Miami High School Hall of Fame. He had a strong work ethic that served him well in his career as a farmer, operator at Johns Manville and then, following his grandfather's footsteps, he became a third-generation truck driver. Bob was a competitive horseman in his early years and then developed a lifelong passion for boating. He especially loved his little dog, Chase, that unfortunately died of cancer. Bob later found companionship with a new dog he named LJ and referred to as "Junior." Bob had a unique view of life and a sense of humor that made him enjoyable to be around and forged the many friendships he treasured. "Farewell Big Brother, Rest In Peace!" Brent.Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.