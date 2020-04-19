Robert "Bob" Hartzell June 5, 1935 - April 15, 2020 Robert "Bob" W. Hartzell, 84, of Erie, MI, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Kingston Care of Sylvania. Born June 5, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Clifford W. and Frances E. (Woodward) Hartzell. A 1953 graduate of the former Macomber High School, he married Lois Greenler on November 16, 1957. She preceded him in death on December 17, 2017. Bob was employed for over 35 years as an Off Set Printer for Owens Corning. He is survived by his loving sons, Douglas (Sue) Hartzell and Nicholas (Cynthia) Hartzell; granddaughters, Amy and Laura. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hartzell. Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice. pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.