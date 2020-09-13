Robert "Coach" HeiderRobert F. Heider, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Bay Park Hospital. He was born to Elmer J. and Kathryn (Chisholm) Heider in Toledo, Ohio, on April 3, 1945. He lived his entire life in the Heider Family home in East Toledo. He graduated from Waite High School in 1963 following a stellar career on the Football field for coach Peter Fanning. He was recruited by Coach Doyt Perry to play football on scholarship at Bowling Green State University graduating with a Bachelor degree in Education in 1968. Following graduation he became a teacher for Toledo Public Schools and taught Biology, and Health/PE, and coached Football and Basketball at Woodward High School retiring after 35 years of service in 2003. "Uncle Bob" was beloved by his many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many former students whose lives he touched in positive ways. "If Bob was your uncle you were truly fortunate", and he was affectionately known as their favorite uncle. He was always available for travel adventures and special times attending, especially, the Women's Basketball games at BGSU where he held season tickets for many years. His Christmas gifts were legendary. Robert loved sports and the out of doors and took great pleasure in spending a day fishing in local rivers, lakes, ponds and would take week long trips to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to camp and fish. He taught many, especially nephews and great-nephews, the joy of fishing from the shore, a dock, or a boat on Lake Erie. He was also an avid gardener cultivating his garden in a lot next to the family home, starting the seeds in the living room of his home before transplanting to the garden. He shared the produce from the garden with family and friends. Robert was an animal lover and always had a dog or two, or three by his side. He sadly leaves behind his four legged buddies, Bailey and Barney.Robert is survived by siblings, Joyce Schafer, Carol (John) Wilson, and Ron (Peggy) Heider; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Heider and Ruth Heider; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack Heider and Jim Heider.Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537 or to the Falcon Club, Scholarship and Success Fund, C/O BGSU Foundation, Inc., 1851 N Research Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43403. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.