Robert Heider
1945 - 2020
Robert "Coach" Heider

Robert F. Heider, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Bay Park Hospital. He was born to Elmer J. and Kathryn (Chisholm) Heider in Toledo, Ohio, on April 3, 1945. He lived his entire life in the Heider Family home in East Toledo. He graduated from Waite High School in 1963 following a stellar career on the Football field for coach Peter Fanning. He was recruited by Coach Doyt Perry to play football on scholarship at Bowling Green State University graduating with a Bachelor degree in Education in 1968. Following graduation he became a teacher for Toledo Public Schools and taught Biology, and Health/PE, and coached Football and Basketball at Woodward High School retiring after 35 years of service in 2003. "Uncle Bob" was beloved by his many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many former students whose lives he touched in positive ways. "If Bob was your uncle you were truly fortunate", and he was affectionately known as their favorite uncle. He was always available for travel adventures and special times attending, especially, the Women's Basketball games at BGSU where he held season tickets for many years. His Christmas gifts were legendary. Robert loved sports and the out of doors and took great pleasure in spending a day fishing in local rivers, lakes, ponds and would take week long trips to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to camp and fish. He taught many, especially nephews and great-nephews, the joy of fishing from the shore, a dock, or a boat on Lake Erie. He was also an avid gardener cultivating his garden in a lot next to the family home, starting the seeds in the living room of his home before transplanting to the garden. He shared the produce from the garden with family and friends. Robert was an animal lover and always had a dog or two, or three by his side. He sadly leaves behind his four legged buddies, Bailey and Barney.

Robert is survived by siblings, Joyce Schafer, Carol (John) Wilson, and Ron (Peggy) Heider; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Heider and Ruth Heider; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack Heider and Jim Heider.

Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537 or to the Falcon Club, Scholarship and Success Fund, C/O BGSU Foundation, Inc., 1851 N Research Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43403. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 12, 2020
Coach Heider was a great energetic (STRONG) person who always kept you laughing and wanting to do better not only in sports but in life! He was one of my coaches and Health teachers at Woodward HighSchool from 93-97. To know him was to love him and he'll be truly missed! Thank you for being you Coach!!! Rest peacefully sir!
Scott McCallumSr
Student
September 11, 2020
Great man he was my coach at woodward as well as my health teacher I'm sure he'll be missed my condolences to the family thanks 4 everything coach God bless!!!
Curtis Hunt
Student
September 11, 2020
I remember Bob from high school at Waite when he played football, basketball and ran track. We reconnected again about 30 years ago when I was with Bob Lengel. He added so much fun and had so many stories to share every time we would see him. He will be missed!
Karen Roscoe Ross
Friend
September 11, 2020
Bob was a good friend of mine. We played football together at Waite and worked together at Woodward. We shared more good times than can be listed. We met 60 years ago and remained close friends all of that time. He will be missed!
Bob Lengel
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mr. Heider was a fine teacher and a good man. He was my PE teacher at Woodward High School. I am grateful that I knew him. He seemed to have boundless energy and optimism, and always believed his students had infinite potential to succeed in whatever they chose to do.
Rob Pakulski
Student
September 11, 2020
I knew him as a health teacher at Woodward. He helped me when I had an Asthma attack. A very big man just doling over me to make sure I was ok. He touched many lives. RIP Mr. Heider.
Frank Ramirez
Student
September 11, 2020
He was the best teacher at Woodward. In fact one of my favorites. He will be greatly missed

Heather crowell (reed)
Heather crowell (Reed)
Student
September 10, 2020
Mr. Heider was my health teacher, but I loved just talking with him at Woodward through the years. He always made you feel important and made us laugh. He was an amazing teacher and a great mentor, I will never forget him. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends. ❤
April Kesler-Johnson
Student
September 10, 2020
Mr.Heider was a excellent teacher at Woodward HS. He always had a big smile and great attitude. He really enjoyed being an educator. Rest in peace Mr.Heider.
Debbie Weiss
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
A great coach and a fantastic teacher
Tom Inman
Friend
September 10, 2020
Coach Heider was very influential in my life. A great teacher, coach and mentor. He is one of the reasons Inam so passionate about educating and coaching young people today.
Josh Vance
Student
September 10, 2020
What a great fuy, teacher & Coach!!! My years @ Woodward were impacted by his presence! Rest in God’s loving arms! Deborah Decko Kent, Woodward HS , Class of ‘73
Deborah Decko Kent
Student
September 10, 2020
I was lucky enough to be a student of this amazing man at Woodward High school graduating class of 2002. He would be so proud of these hot hot peppers growing in my garden this year, I actually told my Daughter about him and his pepper challenges about a month ago when these started to turn red. No matter who you were he showed no mercy in challenging you to eat a hot pepper and of course keep it down! Great teacher and coach but also a great man who really knew how to keep a bunch of high schoolers amused in a positive setting no matter what different backgrounds we all came from. He definitely leaves behind a legacy and example of the type of kindness and humanity we need in the world right now ❤ Condolences to the family.
Tiffany Walborn
Student
September 10, 2020
I remember him from HS around 1980. He cut me a major break when he could have busted me. Very good person. I still have a positive memory of him after all these years.
John Coffield
Student
September 10, 2020
Mr. Heider was my Health teacher and football coach. He was absolutely wonderful at both. However, I will remember him most as a dear friend who went out of his way to help me through a difficult time in my personal life. My sincerest condolences to his family. Rest in heaven Coach. ❤
Tamara Browder Hageage
Friend
