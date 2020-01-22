|
Robert Henry Bernthisel
Robert Henry Bernthisel, 67, passed away January 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Robert was born January 12, 1953 in Toledo to Richard and Betty (Browne) Bernthisel. He married Kay (Green) on June 28, 1975.
Robert was an Insurance Broker for over 30 years. He was a member of Haskins Community Church. Robert was a classic car hobbyist and collector.
Mr. Bernthisel is survived by his wife, Kay of Perrysburg; his son, Jasen (Stephanie St. Aubin) Bernthisel of Pittsburgh; and his brother, Charles (Collette) Bernthisel of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim.
Friends and family are invited to visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Jennifer Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow at Tontogany Cemetery. Memorial donations are encouraged to the Haskins Community Church, 209 W. Main St. Haskins, OH 43525. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020