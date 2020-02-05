|
|
Robert Hull Benton, Jr.
Robert "Bob" Hull Benton Jr, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 30 2020 at Parkcliffe Toledo. Robert was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 24, 1942 to Robert and Leatrice (Joy) Benton. Bob graduated from Rogers High School in 1960. As a young entrepreneur he started his own business, Benton Sanitation, in 1956, while he was still enrolled in high school. He went on to develop Evergreen Landfill in the 1970s; and Benton Enterprises, after that he developed Oregon's first recycling program. In 1992, Robert married Paula J. Thompson-Fenter. He was the Huron County Sanitation Director, as well as the owner and operator of B&B Investments; developing Lake View condos in Oregon, Ohio. Bob was an Oregonian and also served on the Board of Directors for the Oregon Senior Center, and was instrumental in the passing of the first Oregon Senior Service Levy. In 2016, he retired from Welles Bowen Realtors. He loved to boat, traveling the Great Lakes and Canada.
Surviving is his wife, Paula Benton; children, Philip Benton, John (Bethanne) Benton, Kevin Benton, and Theresa Benton; step children, Doug (Cindy) Fenter, Debra (Rusty) Alspaugh; grandchild, Max Benton; step grandchildren, Taylor & Victoria Fenter, Lauren (Jordan) Smith, Grant Kuhlwein, David & Amanda Croft. Siblings, Anthony "Tony" Benton, and Susan Beale; and like a son, Jeff (Diane) Tolles; he also mentored young entrepreneurs, who also became like family, Wm Clyde Inman and Dr. Kenneth Mapes. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, James Robert Benton; siblings, William Benton, Barbara Benton, and Alice Benton.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, February 8, from 1:00 – until the time of a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to the Oregon Senior Center or to Bob's Family.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020