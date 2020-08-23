Dr. Robert "Bob" HussDr. Robert J. Huss, 81, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. Bob, his wife Sharon and their family were dedicated to the St. Martin de Porres Parish for many years. Therefore, his memory will be celebrated at their Sunday Mass, August 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with the St. Martin de Porres community, on 1119 Bancroft St, Toledo.In addition, Dr. Bob's family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate him on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00- 4:00, with a Sharing of Memories at 2:00 p.m. at the Ward Pavilion, located at Wildwood Metropark (east entrance, 4831 W. Central Ave, Toledo).Friends and family are invited to attend either or both gatherings. Please wear a mask and observe social-distancing.The family requests that all donations be sent to St. Martin de Porres Church.A full obituary was published in The Blade May 10-12, 2020.