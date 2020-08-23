1/1
Dr. Robert "Bob" Huss
Dr. Robert "Bob" Huss

Dr. Robert J. Huss, 81, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. Bob, his wife Sharon and their family were dedicated to the St. Martin de Porres Parish for many years. Therefore, his memory will be celebrated at their Sunday Mass, August 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with the St. Martin de Porres community, on 1119 Bancroft St, Toledo.

In addition, Dr. Bob's family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate him on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00- 4:00, with a Sharing of Memories at 2:00 p.m. at the Ward Pavilion, located at Wildwood Metropark (east entrance, 4831 W. Central Ave, Toledo).

Friends and family are invited to attend either or both gatherings. Please wear a mask and observe social-distancing.

The family requests that all donations be sent to St. Martin de Porres Church.

A full obituary was published in The Blade May 10-12, 2020.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Service
10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Parish
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ward Pavilion Wildwood Metropark
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
Ward Pavilion Wildwood Metropark
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
