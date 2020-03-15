|
Robert "Bob" I. Kelso
Robert "Bob" I. Kelso, 76, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at his residence on March 6, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1943 to Irvin and Dorothy (Skillman) Kelso in Toledo. Bob worked as an engineer in the powerhouse at GM Powertrain and he was an active member of the U.A.W. He always worked hard to provide for his family, could fix anything that was broken and was always up for a party. He had a great sense of humor and his favorite things were laughing with his grandchildren and telling stories.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine; his parents; son, Brent and daughter-in-law Kristina Bollin Kelso. Surviving are his son Paul, grandchildren; Natasha, Jake, Tatum and Trinity; brother, John and Sue Kelso; and extended family and friends.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. There will be a celebration of Bob's life with details to follow on social media.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020