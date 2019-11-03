|
|
Robert J. "Rob" Fligor
Robert J. "Rob" Fligor, age 50, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Devine Healthcare Genesis of Sylvania surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 16, 1969 to Frederic and Donna (Lee) Fligor in Toledo. Rob was a Tile Setter for many years until his illness. He had a passion for his Harley and loved riding. Rob enjoyed camping, going to the beach, attending concerts, and having a good time with family and friends. His sense of humor, smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Fligor, July 2, 2019. Rob is survived by his loving mother, Donna; children, Robert and Tiffany Fligor; granddaughter, Pricilla; sisters, Belinda and Tracy; half-siblings, Denise, Louis and Jimmy; special uncle, James Lee; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a Huntington's Disease Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019