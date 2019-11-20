|
Robert J. "Fish" Gazarek
Robert J. "Fish" Gazarek, 74, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 12, 1945 in Detroit, MI to the late Frank J. and Marian (Stefanka) Maco.
He married Patti Gazarek and she survives. Fish is also survived by his sons, Tony Gazarek of Naples, FL, and Randy (Amber) Gazarek of Lambertville, MI; his brothers, Joe Gazarek, John Gazarek, and Tom Gazarek, all of North Baltimore; his grandchildren, Justin Gazarek, Haley (Tim) Sunshine, and Brody Gazarek; his great-grandchildren, Carmen Gazarek, and Cali Sunshine (due in December) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his adoptive father, Joseph Gazarek; and his sisters, Carol Gazarek, and Joanne Britton.
Fish was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was a lifetime member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He retired from Crestline Paving and Excavating in Toledo, and was a member of the Operator's Local 18.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, with Father Art Niewiadomski, Celebrant. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North
Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 21 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where the Rosary will be said at 7:30 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com
