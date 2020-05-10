Robert J. Huss
1939 - 2020
Dr. Robert J. Huss

Dr. Robert J. Huss, 81, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. He was born in Toledo, February 28, 1939 to Dr. Joy Donald and Ruth K. (Nagle) Huss. Bob attended Central Catholic H.S., Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati Medical School, before proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force as an M.D. in Homestead, FL. After military service, the family returned to Toledo where Dr. Huss enjoyed a medical practice in Ophthalmology for over 40 years and served on several medical boards.

Bob loved his patients and work, and enjoyed traveling, golfing and attending his grandchildren's events. He adored his family and his "second home" on Hilton Head Island. He was well-loved for telling the family stories, and the Huss "Shenanigans". Bob enjoyed his monthly lunch group of C.C.H.S. alumni.

Both Bob and his wife Sharon were dedicated to enriching the lives of persons with disabilities, and were awarded the Spirit Award by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities in 2011. Bob also was a board member of L.A.R.C., Lott Industries, and generously shared his time and talents at St. Martin de Porres Parish.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Julie Esparza; grandchildren, Nate, Marisa and AJ Esparza; his sister, Nancy Kennelly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; son, Robert Huss, Jr. and his brother, Ed Huss.

Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Memorial Celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be given to St. Martin de Porres Church.

Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Uncle Bob, truly a gentler, kinder soul you could never meet. Although our lives were miles away throughout most of our lives connections, although rare, were always maintained through Dad and cousins - we loved this Huss family. May you rest in peace.
Joy Huss
Family
May 10, 2020
I am sorry to read that Dr. Huss passed away. As a patient within his practice, I know he was very caring and compassionate. I will keep his family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you all find some comfort in the memories you have of your loved one.
Sally Wellman
