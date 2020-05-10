Dr. Robert J. Huss
Dr. Robert J. Huss, 81, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. He was born in Toledo, February 28, 1939 to Dr. Joy Donald and Ruth K. (Nagle) Huss. Bob attended Central Catholic H.S., Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati Medical School, before proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force as an M.D. in Homestead, FL. After military service, the family returned to Toledo where Dr. Huss enjoyed a medical practice in Ophthalmology for over 40 years and served on several medical boards.
Bob loved his patients and work, and enjoyed traveling, golfing and attending his grandchildren's events. He adored his family and his "second home" on Hilton Head Island. He was well-loved for telling the family stories, and the Huss "Shenanigans". Bob enjoyed his monthly lunch group of C.C.H.S. alumni.
Both Bob and his wife Sharon were dedicated to enriching the lives of persons with disabilities, and were awarded the Spirit Award by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities in 2011. Bob also was a board member of L.A.R.C., Lott Industries, and generously shared his time and talents at St. Martin de Porres Parish.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Julie Esparza; grandchildren, Nate, Marisa and AJ Esparza; his sister, Nancy Kennelly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; son, Robert Huss, Jr. and his brother, Ed Huss.
Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Memorial Celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be given to St. Martin de Porres Church.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Dr. Robert J. Huss, 81, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. He was born in Toledo, February 28, 1939 to Dr. Joy Donald and Ruth K. (Nagle) Huss. Bob attended Central Catholic H.S., Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati Medical School, before proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force as an M.D. in Homestead, FL. After military service, the family returned to Toledo where Dr. Huss enjoyed a medical practice in Ophthalmology for over 40 years and served on several medical boards.
Bob loved his patients and work, and enjoyed traveling, golfing and attending his grandchildren's events. He adored his family and his "second home" on Hilton Head Island. He was well-loved for telling the family stories, and the Huss "Shenanigans". Bob enjoyed his monthly lunch group of C.C.H.S. alumni.
Both Bob and his wife Sharon were dedicated to enriching the lives of persons with disabilities, and were awarded the Spirit Award by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities in 2011. Bob also was a board member of L.A.R.C., Lott Industries, and generously shared his time and talents at St. Martin de Porres Parish.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Julie Esparza; grandchildren, Nate, Marisa and AJ Esparza; his sister, Nancy Kennelly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; son, Robert Huss, Jr. and his brother, Ed Huss.
Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Memorial Celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be given to St. Martin de Porres Church.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.