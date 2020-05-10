(News story) Dr. Robert J. Huss, an ophthalmologist in practice for decades who was honored with his wife, Sharon, for their commitment to people with developmental disabilities, died Monday at Otterbein of Perrysburg. He was 81.
His daughter, Julie Esparza, said that the facility reported he was positive for coronavirus. She added that he was asymptomatic and died in his sleep. He had kidney failure and other health problems and was undergoing rehabilitation in order to gain strength so he could return to his West Toledo home, she said.
Dr. Huss retired more than a decade ago. Some patients came to him because they needed eye drops. Others noticed a change in eyesight - or feared they were losing their sight altogether.
"He loved that he could help people see again if he could," his daughter said. "He did home visits on some elderly patients to followup. He truly was about the people. At the same time, he knew how to run a business. He would give people a break, if they needed it, and would barter if need be."
He learned that from his father, who was a general practitioner. Sometimes payment was in food.
"They pay you what they can. It was about the people and helping them," his daughter said.
He served on professional boards and was a former chairman of ophthalmology at what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Huss and his wife in 2011 received the annual Spirit Award from the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities for their long service. Both were former board presidents. Dr. Huss was a former president of Lucas County ARC and Lott Industries.
Their son, Robert, Jr., had Down syndrome, and the couple "were part of that grassroots movement that helped get county boards set up and get appropriate services for all," their daughter said.
The couple also were active volunteers at St. Martin de Porres Church. Their friend from high school days at Central Catholic, the Rev. P. Martin Donnelly, created St. Martin de Porres by joining two parishes he was pastor of, St. Ann and St. Teresa.
When St. Martin - located in the former St. Ann - was renovated about 20 years ago, "there wasn't a thing that Bob and Sharon didn't have their fingers on," said Sister Virginia Welsh, the pastoral leader, who arrived several years later. Dr. Huss helped with the mechanical side of the edifice and the sound system.
"He really knew the ins and outs of the building," Sister Ginny said. "He was always a great supporter of the parish in terms of giving his time and was a great contributor."
He was born Feb. 28, 1939, to Ruth and Dr. Joy Donald Huss. He grew up in West Toledo, was recruited his junior year by Xavier University and, afterward, went to University of Cincinnati medical school.
Afterward, he was drafted and served four years in the Air Force at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida, where he became a major.
Until recently, he attended the monthly lunch gathering of Central Catholic alumni. With family, he liked to recount the adventures of his father and uncles and other relatives.
"You'd hear about who snuck great-grandpa's car out at night and who was the rum runner. He was very humorous," his daughter said. "He was a gentle soul. He was very laid back in his personality, at the same time extremely intelligent and loved making connections with people."
He and the former Sharon Whitaker married June 30, 1962. She died Jan. 16, 2018. Their son, Robert, Jr., died Sept. 7, 2014.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie Esparza; sister, Nancy Kennelly, and three grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes St. Martin de Porres Church.
Published in The Blade on May 10, 2020.