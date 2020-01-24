|
Robert J. Juhasz
Robert J. Juhasz, 72, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 7, 1947 to Steve Sr. and Rose (Mag) Juhasz. He was employed with LOF for 16 years as a glassworker and then retired in 2007 from the Lucas County Sanitation Engineers. Bob was in the first graduating class of Cardinal Stritch High School, member of VFW Post #4906, enjoyed bowling, golfing and being outdoors. He was an avid Penn State Football fan and especially loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sons, Scott S. (Shelly) and Brett Juhasz;; twin-brother, Steve (Dianna) Juhasz Jr.; grandchildren, Drew and Ryan Juhasz. Bob is also survived by Joan Juhasz.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 12 noon - 6:00 pm with recitation of the Rosary held at 4:00 pm. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, Ohio, 43605 on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020