Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Juhasz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Juhasz


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Juhasz Obituary
Robert J. Juhasz

Robert J. Juhasz, 72, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 7, 1947 to Steve Sr. and Rose (Mag) Juhasz. He was employed with LOF for 16 years as a glassworker and then retired in 2007 from the Lucas County Sanitation Engineers. Bob was in the first graduating class of Cardinal Stritch High School, member of VFW Post #4906, enjoyed bowling, golfing and being outdoors. He was an avid Penn State Football fan and especially loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his sons, Scott S. (Shelly) and Brett Juhasz;; twin-brother, Steve (Dianna) Juhasz Jr.; grandchildren, Drew and Ryan Juhasz. Bob is also survived by Joan Juhasz.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 12 noon - 6:00 pm with recitation of the Rosary held at 4:00 pm. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, Ohio, 43605 on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -