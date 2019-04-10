The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Robert J. "Bob" Kayser, age 82 of Northwood, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 19, 1937 in Toledo to Robert and Helen (McIntire) Kayser. Bob graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957 and served in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He married Virginia Ceparski on June 5, 1965. Bob retired from Chrysler Corp as an inspector after 30 years.

Bob was a quiet, kind, gentle and thoughtful man who always made time for family and friends. He was known as "Mr. Fix It" and would always help those in need. Bob had many fine qualities; his greatest was his faith in the Lord and sharing it with others, many times without a word.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Virginia; daughter, Kimberly Kayser; and his sisters, Carol (Victor) Manassa, Janet (Lloyd) Saul and Betty Gillespie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Kayser; mother, Helen McIntire; step-mother, Alberta Kayser; son, Patrick Robert Kayser; and step-sister, Connie Bowsher.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio 43460 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Chad Gilligan. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Those wishing to offer a memorial contribution are asked to consider Calvary Church. Online expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
