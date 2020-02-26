The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
1944 - 2020
Robert J. Leiter Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Leiter, Sr.

Robert J. Leiter Sr., age 75, formerly of Toledo OH, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo on October 30, 1944 to Harold and Lillian (Sradeja) Leiter. Robert was a graduate of the University of Toledo and earned his Associates Degree in Engineering.

Robert served 30 years with the Toledo Police Department as an Officer and Detective until his retirement in 1999. In retirement, he served as a Special Deputy and Constable for the Williams County Sheriff's Office. He also loved working with horses and buffalo at the Wildwinds Buffalo Preserve, building and flying radio controlled airplanes and fishing. He especially loved his pets and being with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Cheryl Leiter; children, Robert J. (Mary) Leiter Jr., Laura C. Leiter and Matthew M. Leiter; grandchildren, Lucas and Ella Leiter; brother, Harold (Tina) Leiter; sisters, Kathryn (Matt) Adams, Patricia (Eric) Snyder and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo (West of Corey Rd.) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Walker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Agility Angels of Toledo (agilityangels.org) or St.Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
