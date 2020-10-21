1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Lemle
1958 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Lemle

Robert J. "Bob" Lemle, age 62, of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home. He was born on April 24, 1958 to Robert L. and Patricia (Haas) Lemle in Toledo. Bob graduated from Springfield High School in 1976. Throughout his 40 year career, Bob has been a truck driver. He was a Union Steward with Teamsters and most recently worked at Ports Petroleum. Bob was a friend of Bill W. (AA) for the last 29 years; something he and his family were very proud of. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He looked forward to spending time with his children and seven grandsons. Bob had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. His smile, spirit, laugh and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanette Walton and Helen Lemle; brothers-in-law, Larry Brown, Chuck Hartford, Sr., Jack Gottschalk, Jim Sullivan and Randy Lucio; niece, Jennifer Woods; and great-nephews, Owen James and Jacob Troy. Bob left to cherish his memory his loving children, Stacey (Zac) Matell, Rob (Victoria) Lemle and Alex Lemle; adoring grandsons, Elijah, Ian, Peyton, Cameron, Max, Noah and Miles; mother, Patricia Lemle; siblings, Darlene (Ric) Woods, Deb Gottschalk, Sandie Brown, Barb (Gregg) Lucio, Mary Webster and Joyce Hartford; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family for Bob's grandsons.

To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
