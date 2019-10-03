The Blade Obituaries
Robert J. Marcinek


1934 - 2019
Robert J. Marcinek Obituary
Robert J. Marcinek

Robert J. Marcinek, 84, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away on September 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 15, 1934, in Rossford, Ohio, to Bea and Henry Marcinek. Bob graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve as a paratrooper from 1952-54 during the Korean War. Bob received his certificate of Industrial Education from the University of Toledo. He retired in 1989 as a mechanical engineer having worked at G.M., Dana, Chrysler, Hunger Hydrolics and E&C Manufacturing. Bob was a pilot and scuba diver, a member of the Harley Davidson motorcycle group and the NRA. He had also volunteered at the Rossford Marina.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Faith; his grandson, Damien Robert Marcinek and brother, Rev. Henry J. Marcinek. Surviving are his children, Daniel (Catherine) Marcinek, David (Cheryl) Marcinek, Dean (Teresia Ragland) Marcinek, Dennis (Cindi) Marcinek and Amy (Dev) Sangvai; 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and cousin Kathy (Jim) Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. in Rossford, where the family will greet visitors beginning at 10 a.m. in the church Narthex; Rev. Anthony Recker, officiating. A private interment will be held at Willow Cemetery. The family requests that those wishing to make a contribution in Bob's memory to please consider All Saints Catholic Church or Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th St., Toledo, OH 43605. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Oak Harbor has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019
