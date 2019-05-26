Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert J. Mitchell, 85, passed away May 25, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born on September 29, 1933 to the late Stanley and Martha Mitchell. Bob graduated from Swanton High School in 1950 and proudly served 2 years in the U S Army. Bob retired in May of 1992 from Carolina Motor Freight. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing and Casinos.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Paul Mitchell. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia, son James Mitchell, daughter Susan Walterreit, and grandson Jacob Walterreit.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, May 29 from 5:00-8:00 pm, with the funeral ceremony beginning at 7:00. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

A Fisherman's Prayer

God grant that he may live to fish until his dying day

And when his final cast he's made and life has slipped away,

We pray that God's great landing net will catch him in its sweep.

And in His mercy, God will judge him, Big enough to keep.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
