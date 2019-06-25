Robert J. Ruester



Robert J. Ruester, went to his eternal rest Saturday, June 22, 2019. Robert was born June 30, 1935 in Akron to Fred and Margaret (Sonneberger) Ruester. He graduated from St. Bernard's grade school in 1949, he then attended Akron Central High graduating in 1953. Robert served in the US Army's 11th and 82nd Airborne from 1954-1956.



In 1956 he married his wife, Barbara and began attending A.M. Tech School of Engineering, graduating in 1959. Robert and Barbara then moved to Toledo, and he began working at Baker Brothers Engineering.



In 1960 he began his 37 year career at Spicer Transmission as a Mechanical Engineer, retiring in 1996.



He and his wife then became full-time campers and traveled for 10 years before settling in Sylvania, Ohio.



Robert loved to sing and had been singing with the church choir while in Florida for the winter, when returning to Ohio, they joined Holy Trinity and he began singing with the choir at Sunday and Funeral Masses.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2012, and also his mother, father, sister, Margie Riley and brother, Jerry Ruester.



Robert leaves behind his son, Anthony (Kathy) Ruester, of Prineville, OR; daughter, Cheryl Moyer of Toledo; grandchildren, Rachel, Robert, Scottie (Sarah), Arden (Brittani) and Jake; 10 great grandchildren and twins whom he was very eager to meet in October.



The family will receive guests Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500) a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.. The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2649 US Highway 20, Swanton, OH 43528. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery Assumption, OH at a later date.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church Debt Fund in Robert's memory.



